Karen inspiring runners to take part in Race For Life

Karen Kelly

And nurse Karen Kelly is all set for their return.

Karen Kelly and her friends and family have raised more than £10,000 since 2013 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life in memory of Karen’s daughter Georgia.

Georgia was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2011.

Georgia Kelly

The youngster faced years of hospital admissions, surgery, chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

At one point she was enrolled onto a Cancer Research UK funded clinical trial. She sadly lost her battle against the disease at the end of 2015.

Paediatric nurse Karen lost her father Sam to cancer just months before Georgia’s diagnosis.

It will be an emotional moment on the Race for Life start line for Karen and Team Georgia who have supported her every step of the way.

This year Team Georgia will boast more than 25 members.

Now Karen, from Adlington, hopes her story will inspire people to join a Race for Life event near them.

She said: “We will always be grateful for the research which allowed us to spend more time with Georgia. She went through gruelling treatment at such a young age, but always kept smiling.

“We miss her every single day and Race for Life is a very special event for us as she loved taking part and the amazing atmosphere on the day.”

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided. People can visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770 to enter.

The charity’s events are returning to the county but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join the events which take place at Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday, August 25 (5K and 10K), Moor Park, Preston, on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 (3K, 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy), and Witton Park, Blackburn, on, September 1 (3K and 5K). Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokeswoman in Lancashire, said: “We’re making a final call to the people of Lancashire to sign up today.