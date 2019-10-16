Junior Golf Captain at Preston Golf Club holds golf charity match in honour of her cousin, raising thousands for YoungMinds

A young woman who held a golf day in memory of her late cousin has raised more than £6,000 for an organisation which supports youngsters through mental health issues.

A young woman who held a golf day in memory of her late cousin has raised more than £6,000 for an organisation which supports youngsters through mental health issues.

Lady Captain Katie Crewdson, Ed Crewdson, Junior Captain Amy Fletcher and Tony Goddard

When Amy Fletcher, was appointed as junior captain of Preston Golf Club, she made it her mission to raise funds for YoungMinds, after her cousin, Nicola Worrall, died in 2013, aged 32.

Amy, a student at Newman College, organised a charity golf day, which was made more memorable when the Lady Captain’s husband, Ed Crewdson, wore a pink skirt and got a hole in one on the first hole.

Amy, 18, said: “I would like to thank all who took part on the day and all those whose financial contributions has helped raise a total of £6,222.

“Money was raised in various ways. There were 18 hole sponsors from members’ businesses, team entry fees, raffle ticket sales, an auction and Barclays Bank matched up to £1,000.

“I wrote to many local businesses for support with raffle prizes and was overwhelmed with the response.”

Alice Clarke, community fund-raising assistant at YoungMinds, said: “We are so grateful to Amy and to Preston Golf Club for organising such an amazing fund-raising day for YoungMinds.

“While awareness of mental health is growing, there is still much work to be done.

“Young people today face a huge range of pressures affecting their mental health, including exam stress, bullying and concerns about body image, in an increasingly uncertain world.

“And often for those young people who reach out for help, it is much too hard to find.

“Together, we are changing this and fighting for a future where all young minds are supported and have the resilience to overcome life’s challenges.

“We would not be able to carry out any of our vital work without the support and generosity of our amazing fund-raisers.”

Preston Golf Club Captain Greg Watson said: “We are so proud of our Junior Captain Amy for organising a fantastic event. Thanks must go out to our membership who got behind Amy and supported her fully.”

To support Amy, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amy-Fletcher25

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amy-Fletcher25