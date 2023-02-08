Returning earlier than ever – and in time for February half term – the famous circus will open on Saturday February 11

And the 2023 season promises jaw-dropping performances from some of the best artistes from around the globe.

Creating the show from scratch, brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz – also known as clowns Mooky and Mr Boo – return to the ring with a fun-packed and highly skilled programme for all ages to enjoy.

Blackpool Tower Circus clown Mr Boo is suited and booted for last minute rehearsals. Photo Neil Cross

Making its debut at The Blackpool Tower Circus will be The Globe of Speed, which sees a team of stunt motorcyclists riding at up to 60mph in unison inside a 1.5 tonne steel cage.

French foot juggler Germaine Delbosq is set to wow the crowds with her talents, including throwing and catching balls, rings and even flaming objects with her feet!.

And the Circus’ famous water finale, during which the ring is filled with 42,000 gallons of water, is set to be more spectacular than ever this year.

Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit, during Blackpool Tower Circus rehearsals. Photo Neil Cross

As one of only two circus water finales in the whole of the UK – the second in Great Yarmouth – the latest Tower show will feature a special guest appearance by three smoke-breathing dragons.

The Endresz brothers, who create all the props and costumes in a purpose-built workshop in Laci Jnr’s home, have spent months creating the life-size dragons.

Laci Jnr said: “Each year, we sit down and think how we can top last season’s show – we’re passionate about keeping things fresh and exciting, especially as so many audience members come back each year.

“Our water finale is always a crowd-pleaser, but adding our three dragons will help take it to the next level and we’re excited to see people’s reactions.

Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit in action during rehearsals. Photo Neil Cross

"The week leading up to launch day is always a little chaotic as we fine-tune the show to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Circus is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world, having kept going during two world wars and only being forced to close during the COVID-19 lockdown.