John Wilson and Sue Beattie's love of dancing was key to their wedding day at Farington Lodge

For John Wilson and Sue Beattie, it was a mutual love of dancing that brought them together.

The couple, of Lostock Hall, had both lost their spouses six years ago and, individually, decided to take dance lessons at Greens Dance Centre in Lostock Hall.

They met and became good friends, sharing evenings and holidays, and over the years their relationship blossomed until one New Year’s Eve, John, who is originally from Arnside, proposed.

Their love of dancing has continued and have spent many happy hours dancing both at Greens and at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

They tied the knot at St James Church before heading off to Farington Lodge for afternoon tea and an evening buffet.

Sue, who is a commissioning support officer for the NHS and hails from the Wirral, said: “Fortunately we had one of the driest, sunniest days in October.

“The day itself was magical! Especially as so many of our family and good friends could share it with us. I was led down the aisle by my brother, Ronnie Lloyd and the service in church was wonderful, conducted by Father Matthew McMurray.

“The reception and evening buffet at Farington Lodge was above expectations and they couldn’t do enough for us.”

And of course their first dance had to be special. It was choreographed by Denise Green and based on a waltz, a special moment as it was the first dance they had learned together.

John, 73, a retired building surveyor, said: “It was a truly special day, the memory of which will last forever.

Sue, who is 62, added: “It was a truly special day and if I could I would wind it back and replay it I would.”

They enjoyed a small honeymoon in Cornwall and plan a cruise next year. Photos: https://teamoweddingphotography.zenfolio.com/

John and Sue Taylor Photos: Lee Sutton Te Amo Wedding Photography

