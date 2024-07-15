Lancashire born actress Jenna Coleman has had an exciting time of it recently - announcing her first ever pregnancy and gearing up for the launch of what is hotly tipped to be a new TV favourite, The Jetty.

Ahead of the shows premiere however, 38-year-old Jenna enjoyed a day out at the world famous sporting event that is Wimbledon.

The former Arnold School pupil was accompanied by her partner, filmmaker Jamie Childs, and her blossoming baby bump was visible undereath a printed shirt dress and classic trench coat.

Jenna and Jamie were not alone however as stars from across the world of TV, Hollywood, music and fashion also decsended on London for a day of tennis watching and strawberry eating.

Take a look at 16 of the famous stars who enjoyed their time at Wimbledon over the weekend, including our very own star Jenna.

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2024 Take a look at a selection of the celebrities at Wimbledon 2024 over the weekend

Jenna Coleman The actress wore a pink shirt dress and beige trench coat

Tom Cruise The actor wore a dark grey suit

P!nk The singer wore a long shirt dress with a thick black belt