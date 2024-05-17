Jason Donovan ready to kick off Music in the Park which returns next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Donovan is all set to be the headline act for Leyland’s Music in the Park which returns next weekend on Sunday, May 26.

The much-anticipated Music in the Park is back with a sensational start as 90’s heartthrob Jason Donovan will take to the stage to kick off the day in style.

The iconic Australian singer, actor, and all-around entertainer will be headlining the opening of Music in the Park 2024 in Worden Park, Leyland, promising fans an electrifying performance that will transport them back to the golden era of the 90’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his chart-topping hits including Too Many broken Hearts and Ten Good Reasons, organisers say Jason will captivate audiences and set the tone for an unforgettable day of music and celebration

The gates for this year’s festival, taking place on Sunday, May 26, will open at 12.30pm and Jason will take to the stage at 1.30pm ensuring this year’s Music in the park launches in a spectacular style.

Jason Donovan is set to kick off Music in the Park 2024 with a bang. Credit: Getty and National World

What has been said about the headline announcement?

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Council said, "We are thrilled to announce Jason Donovan as the opening act for Music in the Park 2024, His undeniable talent and charisma make him the perfect choice to kick off what promises to be our biggest and best Music in the Park yet."

What has Jason said?

Jason spoke to fans via the Music in the Park website and said: ‘I’m so thrilled to be playing at Music in the Park, Leyland, with people like Billy Ocean, Heather Small and Pat Sharp, I can’t wait to see you there, bring on the Summer!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Jason Donovan announced as lead in the The Rocky Horror Show coming to Lancashire this Autumn

What is Music in the Park?

The 80’s and 90’s inspired music festival has become a staple event in the calendar, attracting music lovers from far and wide to come together and revel in the joy of live music in the great outdoors. This year's lineup including Heather Small, Katrina from Katrina and the Waves, Pat Sharp’s DJ set and Manchester Legends Bez and Rowetta.

Who else is performing this year?

Billy Ocean and Heather Small are the other headliners this year.

Also performing will be Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves), Toyah, Sonia, Pat Sharp (DJ Set), Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond, Angie Brown, Bez (DJ Set) & Rowetta (Live) and Boomin.

How to get tickets

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit musicinthepark.live

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours today.