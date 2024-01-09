News you can trust since 1886
January babies: Meet some of the first beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2024

Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT

Here are 8 wonderful pictures of some of the first babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital in January.

Meet Baby Theo - he was the first baby born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2024 at 01:43 on January 1st weighing 6lbs 12ozs, to parents Nikki Jacques and Michael Pearson from Chorley

1. Baby Theo

Willow Walker, born on New Year's Day at 12:01, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Amy Kilbane and Craig Walker from Preston

2. Willow Walker

Rosie Leigh West, born January 5 at 17:54, weighing 4lb 10oz, to Ryan Ventress and Nadine West from Preston

3. Rosie Leigh West

Martha Annie Valerie Walker, born January 7at 21:04, weighing 8lb 10oz, to Anna and Lewis Walker from Brindle

4. Martha Annie Valerie Walker

