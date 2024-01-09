Each month we visit Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are 8 wonderful pictures of some of the first babies born this year at Royal Preston Hospital in January.
1. Baby Theo
Meet Baby Theo - he was the first baby born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2024 at 01:43 on January 1st weighing 6lbs 12ozs, to parents Nikki Jacques and Michael Pearson from Chorley Photo: UGC
2. Willow Walker
Willow Walker, born on New Year's Day at 12:01, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Amy Kilbane and Craig Walker from Preston Photo: Neil Cross
3. Rosie Leigh West
Rosie Leigh West, born January 5 at 17:54, weighing 4lb 10oz, to Ryan Ventress and Nadine West from Preston Photo: Neil Cross.
4. Martha Annie Valerie Walker
Martha Annie Valerie Walker, born January 7at 21:04, weighing 8lb 10oz, to Anna and Lewis Walker from Brindle Photo: Neil Cross.