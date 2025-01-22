Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lead cast of the latest Harlan Coben Netflix adapation have been announced and they’ll be heading here to the North West!

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones will begin filming later this month for the new Netflix adaption of Harlan Coben’s 2019 thriller Run Away.

The eight-part series follows Northern Irish actor Nesbitt, who also starred in the Coben Netflix hit Missing You, as he plays Simon Greene, a father whose daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) runs away from home.

Gavin And Stacey star Jones will also feature in the new series, alongside other big name actors including Minnie Driver, Jon Pointing, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Annette Badland and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Ruth Jones and James Nesbitt lead the cast in a new Harlan Coben Netflix adaptation set to be filmed in the North West. Credit: Getty | Getty

Run Away will be filmed later this month in Manchester and others areas in the North West of England as the story has been relocated to the UK from the US in keeping with previous Netflix Coben adaptions – of which this marks number 13.

“Jimmy Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Minnie Driver – the cast is an embarrassment of riches. I can’t wait to start filming,” Coben said of his latest story to be picked up by Netflix.

Danny Brocklehurst, who has adapted several Coben novels including Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan and Dame Joanna Lumley, will serve as lead writer.

He said: “It’s an enormous pleasure to be reteaming with Netflix, Harlan and the amazing Quay Street Productions team to produce another twisty thriller.

“Fool Me Once’s phenomenal success has set a high bar but with Run Away’s emotionally universal storyline and great cast, hopefully we can give audiences another fantastic ride.”