Internet star Jack Doherty was livestreaming when he crashed his McLaren supercar.

He has reportedly been banned from Kick following the incident.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash was shared on social media by Jack Doherty.

Saturday Night Live parodied the incident in a skit in its latest episode.

An internet influence who was banned from streaming platform Kick after crashing a supercar during a livestream found himself the subject of a sketch on the latest Saturday Night Live episode.

The long-running popular US parodied Jack Doherty’s crash in a section called ‘weekend update’ which takes the form of a faux-news broadcast. It comes after the YouTube star could he heard yelling “help” after his £150,000 McLaren vehicle crashed during a rainstorm, in a clip shared on social media.

After the accident went viral earlier this month, Doherty's account disappeared from Kick and the platform later confirmed he had been banned. The 21-year-old shared a clip of the aftermath of the crash on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

So what happened in the Jack Doherty crash?

On Saturday October 5, the internet personality was driving his new £150,000 ($200,000) McLaren supercar while livestreaming on the platform Kick. He was in the car with a cameraman.

The cameraman pans to show the conditions on the road, which is slick with water due to heavy rain. After overtaking a car, Jack can be heard shouting “oh, wow, no” before the vehicle appears to be hydroplaning and crashes into a guardrail on the highway.

In a clip shared on social media by Doherty’s official account documenting the aftermath, he is pulled from the vehicle by people who stopped to help, briefly asking one to “hold this” in reference to the camera recording the livestream - and his cameraman is later seen with a visible head injury. The car is also severely damaged.

The following day (Sunday October 6), he posted on X: “Going to post a more detailed response today but it’s been 24 hours since the accident and I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive. I’m so sorry Michael for putting you thru that.

“Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car. This could’ve been so much worse and it’s a huge learning lesson.”

Has he been banned from Kick?

If you go to Jack Doherty’s Kick page, you are greeted with a 404 error message.

404 error message on Jack Doherty's Kick page. Photo: Kick screenshot | Kick screenshot

NBC reports that he has been banned from the video platform.

The website reports that the content of the stream appears to have violated Kick’s community guidelines - leading to the ban. The statement from the Kick spokesperson to NBC does not detail the length of Doherty’s ban from the platform.

Who is Jack Doherty?

The aftermath of the McLaren crash. Photo: Jack Doherty on X/ Twitter | Jack Doherty on X/ Twitter

We’ve got this far into the article and you might be wondering who Jack Doherty is - exactly. Well, put simply he’s an internet personality. He is best known for his prank style content that he began posting on YouTube in 2016.

Doherty, who turned 21 shortly after his McLaren crash, was just 12 when he started posting videos on YouTube. He has since amassed a following of 14 million subscribers on the platform, in the years following.

One of his most popular videos on YouTube is also one of his first, from later in 2016 and is titled ‘I Flipped All of These’. It has over 29 million views, as of October 9 2024, and features him flipping marker pens.

His videos fit in the prank and stunt category. But his McLaren crash and the subsequent Kick crash is not his first taste of controversy.

In October 2023, a clip of a man appearing to be knocked out cold by Doherty’s bodyguard at a Halloween party went viral online. It was later revealed by TMZ that the man is suing Doherty and the bodyguard for assault and battery over the incident.

