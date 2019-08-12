Italian Orchard Restaurant in Broughton to see new extension for staff accommodation

Have your say

A restaurant in Broughton will see an extension torn down to build bigger accomodation for staff.

The Italian Orchard Restaurant, in Whittingham Lane, has the green light from town planners to start the work.

Owner Ivan Bragagnini wants to erect a two-storey side extension to the Italian Orchard, following the demolition of an existing single-storey side extension.

A document attached to plans states: “Orchard House is the original farmhouse in the centre of the Orchard complex.

“It has always been lived in by the operator of the Orchard Restaurant since its inception in the mid-1960’s.

“Following the evolution in the 1980’s into the Italian Orchard it was lived in by the owner, Ivan Bragagnini and his family and is currently occupied by his son, Paolo Bragagnini, who is the manager of the Italian Orchard.

“The farmhouse is fully integrated in both plan and built form into the restaurant.

“The house could not be sold as a separate dwelling and is effectively staff accommodation for the restaurant.

“The current occupant has a large and expanding family and wishes to demolish the existing single-storey side extension and replace it with a two-storey extension including additional bedroom accommodation.”

The building is currently used for manager Paolo Bragagnini’s accommodation.