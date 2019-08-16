Is your child a Top Tot? We launch our search for the cutest kids and it's free to enter!

Our hugely popular children’s photographic competition is back. Here's how you can take part.

The Lancashire Post has teamed up with St George’s Shopping Centre to bring you the cutest kids across the region as our search begins to find our Top Tots.

Andrew Stringer, St George's Centre Manager is pleased to be supporting the search for Prestons Top To 2019

This free-to-enter competition is open to children aged 0-6 years old.

Entering could not be simpler.

Where: Just take your child to St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston PR1 2TU (downstairs opposite Marks & Spencer).

When: Between Monday 2nd September and Sunday 8th September, from 10am to 4pm.

A professional photograph will be taken. An appointment is not required.

All entrants will appear in a special supplement in the LP and the lucky winner will receive a trophy, framed portrait and gift vouchers!

A word from our host, St George’s Shopping Centre

St George’s is at the heart of shopping in Preston, offering an eclectic mix of high street retailers, independent stores and some great places to eat.

The centre is home to fantastic brands including Marks and Spencer, River Island, H&M, New Look, WH Smith, Foot Asylum, The Body Shop, Costa, Burger King and many more.

Open seven days a week and with undercover shopping, a 410 space car park with brand new electric charging facilities, free Wi-Fi and click and collect services,

St George’s really is a convenient place to shop and socialise.

The centre works hard to have a positive influence in the local community, including supporting three local charities – St Catherine’s Hospice, Galloway’s Society for the Blind and the Baby Beat Appeal.

You can also find plenty to do with a programme of free events throughout the year, from shows and character appearances for the family to Preston’s biggest student shopping night.

Andrew Stringer, Centre Manager, said: ‘We are pleased to be supporting Lancashire Post in their mission of crowning Preston’s Top Tots!

Here at St George’s, we pride ourselves on hosting lots of great events to enjoy while out shopping and look forward to welcoming proud mums and dads as they get stuck into the competition. Best of luck everyone!"

So put the dates in your diary and we will see you there!

Good luck to all entrants.

For more information please contact the Lancashire Post promotions team on 01253 361709