"Is it 2001 again?": Readers react to Preston's Christmas light switch on line-up

Yesterday, the line-up for Preston' s Christmas lights switch on was announced, with highlights including Lee Ryan from Blue, Jo from S Club 7 and children's TV stars, Gem and Cook from CBBC's Swashbuckle.

Our Facebook post, announcing the line-up, was inundated with readers tagging friends and family, and making plans to attend on the night, whilst some had more to say than that...

Taking to social media, some of the Post's readers were delighted at the news, whilst others were not so impressed, take a look below:

Preston's Christmas Lights Switch On 2021 is returning to the Flag Market on Saturday 20th November from 5.30pm – 7.45pm.

Jade Chapman said: "omg I need to fan girl!!! Xxx"

Stacey Johnstone wrote: "we need to go if sclub 7 are performing I dont care I wana be front row [laughing emojis]"

Alex Louise Houston simply said: "Lee from blue [blue heart and eye heart emoji]"

Lorrie Hague similarly exclaimined: "swashbuckle! Xx"

Melissa Buck commented: "oohh exciting xxx"

Meanwhile Twitter user, Jonathan excitedly exclaimed: "Jo!!"

However some of our readers seemed disappointed at the news...

On Twitter, Matt Bowery asked: "Is it 2001 again?"

Facebook user, Steph Parsons joked: "I thought it was S Club performing - but it’s only Jo [laughing emojis] S Club 1"

Paul Lord said: "So Preston can’t actually get some current bands that the kids of this generation know come on it is mostly about the kids"