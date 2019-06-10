Invite to see Coniston House Care Home in Chorley for Care Home Open Day

Have your say

Coniston House Care Home in Chorley is taking part in the national Care Home Open Day initiative on Friday, June 28.

Coniston House Care Home in Chorley is taking part in the national Care Home Open Day initiative on Friday, June 28.

The butterfly garden at Coniston House

The idea behind the day is to encourage local people to visit care homes in their community and to work together to develop better relationships.

As part of the Care Home Open Day 2019, Coniston House is hosting a butterfly themed garden party, in memory of Pam Francis, a resident who passed away at Christmas and had a huge love of butterflies.

Donna Norton, home manager at Coniston House, said: “This is a great way to show the excellent services on offer and the fantastic work that goes on at Coniston House.

“Some people still have misconceptions about care homes, so we are keen to dispel any myths and for people to come and have a look around, meet the staff and our residents.”

The home is already acting as a community hub, including visiting Buttermere Community Centre back in March where the residents undertook some inter-generational work with the children from the Gillibrand Primary School.

Residents enjoy fund-raising for themselves and other causes.

They held a virtual rowing race to Ireland in March to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, collecting £338 to buy a new bingo machine.

The care home is open to the public on Friday, June 28, from 2pm until 4pm.