Invite to Chorley U3A open afternoon

Chorley U3A will be holding an open afternoon to showcase the variety of social activities they host.

The open event will take place at St Georges Hall, Halliwell Street, from 1.30pm until 3.30pm on Monday, July 22.

Another of the groups: The Garden Appreciation Group at Yew Barrow Gardens

There will be representatives from all of the special interest groups with displays, including the Snappers photographic club.

Leader Paul Williamson said: “I try to encourage members to make use of the hundreds of pictures they already have as well as taking more.

“We Silver Surfers are all capable of using the simple technology available to make a slide presentation and save it to a disc that can be played on any other PC.

“We are the guardians of the nostalgia. Rather than storing these precious memories in old shoe boxes, we should be scanning them, enhancing them and turning them into beautiful coffee-table books that everyone will be excited with and want to look at again and again.

“Come along for tea and a chat and see if there is something that will interest you.”

The Snappers meet on the first Friday of each month, 1.30pm until 3.30pm at St. George’s Church Hall. New members welcome. All you need is a decent compact camera.

For further details visit www.u3asites.org.uk/chorley and go to Groups and Photography.

Or contact Paul Williamson on 01257 271748 or paulinfocus@gmail.com.