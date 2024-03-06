We take a look at 23 remarkable women from Lancashire who refused to sit and be quiet, deciding instead to challenge stereotypes and shattering the glass ceiling of what is expected.
In honour of International Women's Day this Friday (March 8), we take a look at 23 remarkable women from Lancashire who refused to sit and be quiet, deciding instead to challenge stereotypes and shattering the glass ceiling of what is expected. Photo: UGC
Blackburn-based Camilla was the youngest ever finalist on The Apprentice, 2018 and was then invited to work with Claude Littner, developing his business school. She now owns M+lk Plus, a plant based dairy free milk with no added sugar which she developed after discovering that she has an intolerance to dairy. She has also been listed in the ‘Top Ten Women to Watch’ and in the ‘Top Ten Female Entrepreneurs’ in Business Insider. Photo: Camilla Ainsworth
Cousins Lauren Higgins and Sashas Phillips grew up in Burnley, went to university before returning to teach English. They established Northern Girls Club, a network which is redressing the balance by supporting live events, team goal programmes and a talent directory. Their Instagram page is full of local, successful, attainable women and a podcast will be starting soon. Photo: Northern Girls Club
Anti-Racism Cumbria was co-founded by CEO, Janett Walker in 2020 in order to make Cumbria the UK’s first actively anti-racist county. Janett, who has lived in Cumbria for 13 years, was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and because, as a lawyer, she too had personally experienced racism. Photo: Janett Walker