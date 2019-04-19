International circus stars to pitch their big top in Preston's Moor Park

Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to town next month.

From Wednesday, May 1 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, the Continental Circus Berlin will pitch its big top in Moor Park, as part of an exclusive UK tour.

Circus talent from every corner of the globe will be pulling off spectacular feats, including motorbike balancing, high-wire walking, a wheel of death and a laser man sending laser beams from his fingers.

A spokesman for the circus said: “In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air.”

The show will be hosted by Clown Angelo in a climate-controlled big top, with both matinee and evening performances on offer.

For more information about the show, including ticket prices, visit: http://www.circusberlin.co.uk