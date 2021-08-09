Has your cat featured in our gallery?

International Cat Day: 20 of Preston's cutest cats

August 8th was International Cat Day and we asked you to send in photos of your moggy.

By Kelvin Stuttard
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:40 pm

We were inundated with photos of your feline friends and have selected the best 20 for your viewing pleasure.

1.

Rocky doesn't look best pleased to be having his photo taken.

Buy photo

2.

Pepper showing the world just how wide she can open her eyes.

Buy photo

3.

Maisie is the Queen of her manor.

Buy photo

4.

Tigger is a lazy spoilt kitty.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5