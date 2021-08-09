NewsPeopleHas your cat featured in our gallery? International Cat Day: 20 of Preston's cutest catsAugust 8th was International Cat Day and we asked you to send in photos of your moggy.By Kelvin StuttardMonday, 9th August 2021, 12:30 pmUpdated Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:40 pm We were inundated with photos of your feline friends and have selected the best 20 for your viewing pleasure.1. Rocky doesn't look best pleased to be having his photo taken. Buy photo2. Pepper showing the world just how wide she can open her eyes. Buy photo3. Maisie is the Queen of her manor. Buy photo4. Tigger is a lazy spoilt kitty. Buy photoNext Page Page 1 of 5