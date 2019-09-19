Inquest date set for Preston teenager Harry Flood who died in June

An inquest looking at how a teenage boy from Preston died has been set.

Seventeen-year-old Harry Flood became gravely ill at a house in Garstang Road, Preston at around 4am on Sunday, June 23.

Harry Flood

He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Royal Preston Hospital in an ambulance.

An inquest hearing into the cause of his death has now been organised and is set to take place on Thursday, November 7 at Preston Coroner's Court.

In the aftermath of his death, Lancashire Police said that, while "his death is currently being treated as unexplained", it was feared Harry, who was a pupil at Christ the King RC High School, "had taken MDMA and cannabis during the evening before he became unwell".

Det Insp Martin Pearson, from Preston Police, said: "We know that he was at a gathering at a house with friends and we believe he has taken drugs in the lead-up to his death.

"Following this tragic incident, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people, especially youngsters, of the potential risks of taking drugs.

"Whilst they may be seen as safe and enjoyable, they can prove fatal.

"If you have taken something and start to feel unwell, please seek medical attention immediately."

His funeral took place at the Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Farringdon Lane where Harry's family asked mourners to wear something blue in memory of their son.

An 18-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of drug supply in connection with the investigation into Harry’s death. The man was since released under investigation.

What will the inquest do?

The inquest will determine the medical cause of Harry's death and how he came to his death.

The Coroner cannot, in law, deal with any other matters.

It does not deal with issues of blame or responsibility for the death, or with issues of criminal or civil liability