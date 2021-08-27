Injury forces Lancashire swimmer Tom Hamer to withdraw from Tokyo Paralympics

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Tom Hamer has been forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 due to a back injury.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 27th August 2021, 7:38 am
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 7:40 am
Tom Hamer, from Rawtenstall, has been forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Paralympics due to a back injury.

The 23-year-old swimmer, from Rawtenstall, claimed second spot in both the S14 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley at Rio 2016.

He had been due to defend the first of those titles on Friday, August 27.

British Para Swimming performance director Chris Furber said: "The team have supported and helped Tom to manage his injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We wanted to give him as long as possible but sadly he’s just not able to compete anywhere near his best.

"He has been an integral part of the team and he has pushed everyone on, so we're all sad he isn't able to compete."

Read More

Read More
Preston North End’s goalkeepers’ union helps push Iversen and Rudd to greater he...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.