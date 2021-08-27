Injury forces Lancashire swimmer Tom Hamer to withdraw from Tokyo Paralympics

Tom Hamer, from Rawtenstall, has been forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Paralympics due to a back injury.

The 23-year-old swimmer, from Rawtenstall, claimed second spot in both the S14 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley at Rio 2016.

He had been due to defend the first of those titles on Friday, August 27.

British Para Swimming performance director Chris Furber said: "The team have supported and helped Tom to manage his injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We wanted to give him as long as possible but sadly he’s just not able to compete anywhere near his best.

"He has been an integral part of the team and he has pushed everyone on, so we're all sad he isn't able to compete."