Ingol Community Primary School and Preston businesses are running a Christmas Toy Appeal

Ingol Community Primary School in Preston are currently running a Christmas Toy Appeal in conjunction with two local businesses, with all donated toys going to children in need within the community.

The school, as well as the Preston based companies Home Indulge and Versatile Aesthetics, are organising both the collection and distribution of the toys as a way to spread joy this Christmas.

The headteacher of Ingol Community Primary School, Naomi Parkinson said: "As a school, we serve Ingol the community, and last year, because of lockdown and everything that happened, we decided that we would try and collect some toys for children who may not be waking up to much, and that was really successful, so we thought we'd do it again as some people's situations haven't changed that much within that timeframe of a year.

Pupils at Ingol Community Primary School are wrapping the donated toys and helping decide who gets what!

"The school children are also involved, they're doing the wrapping, and we're getting their opinions on what they think will be suitable for the age ranges that we have requests for, so they're our little elves at the moment, helping us to sort and get everything organised."

The distribution of toys is decided by a referral system as members of the public can send referrals to the school, or either business, to request support.

After these presents have been dropped off, any leftovers are then given to the Lancashire charity Red Rose Recovery, who will distribute them to people who were not able to get involved in the appeal.

Naomi added: "Basically we want to support our community and beyond, and make sure every child wakes up with a smile on the face, because it's really quite a sad situation when you read some of the requests, it pulls on your heartstrings.

People can drop off their toy donations at Ingol Community Primary School, Versatile Aesthetics in Fulwood, or Home Indulge.

"We've had over 80 referrals now so we did have to have a massive push on social media last week because we didn't have enough gifts to actually meet the requests but our community and local businesses have come through and provided us with more toys so we can meet that demand.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated, because everyone's struggling at this point in time, but such kindness and generosity will help to make the children's lives a little bit happier."

The appeal started three weeks ago, and so far has received 150 toy donations, as well as cash, which the school will then use to buy extra toys in time for the end of the appeal.

With the appeal closing on Thursday December 16, all of the toys will then be distributed before school breaks up for Christmas.

The appeal is still open to more donations, and Ingol Community Primary School, Home Indulge and Versatile Aesthetics are all drop off points, although they will also arrange collections as well.

To donate a toy, email Naomi on [email protected], or you can contact Home Indulge and Versatile Aesthetics via their Facebook pages.