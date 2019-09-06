Inflatable Wipeout fun comes to Penwortham

Have your say

The all-action inflatable fun-fest Wipeout Arena is landing at Penwortham Leisure Centre next week.

Two days of bouncy obstacle action run on September 14 and 15.

Wipeout Arena is an indoor inflatable attraction for all ages, with versions for kids aged four and under, a family area and an adults-only (16 plus)section.

Sessions last one hour, which include an induction, ensuring everyone safely enjoys the experience.

Wipeout Arena socks will be included in the ticket price and customers get to keep them.

Senior Duty Manager at Penwortham Leisure Centre, Paul Walmsley said: “We’re really looking forward to Wipeout Arena arriving at Penwortham.

“The inflatable attraction adds another element to our already packed programme of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“Kids are going to love Wipeout Arena, with the Drop Zone, Mountain Climb and Steep Slope plus loads more super fun obstacles.

“And our adult-only sessions are sure to be a hit with people re-living their childhoods and remembering just how much fun it was to bounce. Why should the kids get all the fun?”

Booking is essential for Wipeout Arena.

For details on all session times and prices, visit the Wipeout Arena website here



Early Bird prices are £7.99 and people only pay if they bounce, so parents can watch their children jump around, or get involved themselves .