And this was the first time in eight years that they were able to parade through the town to Astley Park.

At one point the scouts stretched from the Town Hall, filling the whole of Market Street.

The street was lined with applauding spectators and families welcoming the scouts back to the town.

In Astley Park there was a short service where all the scouts renewed their promise and heard short speeches, including from Sir Lyndsay Hoyle MP.

Sir Lindsay encouraged the scouts to open the newest section of scouts in Chorley.

The Squirrels – for 4–5-year-olds – is the fastest growing section for all scouts as life begins to move on after the pandemic.

Afterwards the scouts set up activities and challenges for people to sample some scouting fun.

Andy Lewis, District Commissioner for Chorley said: “This has been the biggest parade Chorley has seen in many years and proves that not only have we survived the pandemic but have come back even stronger.

"We wanted to showcase Chorley’s scouts to the whole town and let everybody know we are recruiting new members all the time.

"We would like to get some more adults with us and we hope some of them watching today might feel they could help us.”

To find out more, there are more details at www.chorleyscouts.org.uk

1. Park life Scouts from Adlington are followed by others weaving their way through Astley Park. Photo: Chorley Scouts Photo Sales

2. Good to be back It was the first time in eight years Scouts were able to parade through the town Photo: Chorley Scouts Photo Sales

3. Biggest parade The scouts weave their way through Astley Park Photo: Chorley Scouts Photo Sales

4. Parade guests The guests included Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley, and the Mayor of Chorley Coun Steve Holgate Photo: Chorley Scouts Photo Sales