IN PICTURES: Easter egg-rolling in the sun at Preston's Avenham Park



Hundreds of people took advantage of the fine weather to take their eggs along to the park and roll them down the hill. The event has been happening every year since the 1860s and its popularity and size has grown over time. This year there was plenty to keep the crowds of all ages occupied, from live music, fairground rides and food stalls to Henna artists and, of course, the Easter Bonnet workshops and competition.

Fun in the sun at the traditional Easter Egg rolling event at Avenham Park jpimedia Buy a Photo

