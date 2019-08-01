In pictures: Bikers give a roaring tribute to Paul Pearson who passed away last month from sleep apnoea

Dad-of-three Paul Pearson passed away last month at home in Avenham, Preston, where he lived with his dad, Paul Snr. Mourners gathered today to remember Paul and celebrate his life. Some wore red t-shirts with Paul’s photo on the back, and his coffin was decorated with soft toys. A procession of leather-clad motorbikers set off from Paul’s mum’s home in Fulwood, leading the cortege to Preston crematorium.

Bikers join the procession to the crematorium for the funeral of Paul Pearson who died of sleep apnoea. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Flowers at the funeral of Paul Pearson who died of sleep apnoea. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bikers join the procession to the crematorium for the funeral of Paul Pearson who died of sleep apnoea. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Paul Pearson's hearse which was followed by hundreds of bikers. Paul died of sleep apnoea. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more