IN PICTURES: Ale flows at The Continental Beer and Cider Festival
The 19th Continental Beer and Cider Festival has returned to Preston with more than 200 cask ales, ciders & perries on offer.
Taking place between Friday (July 19) and Sunday (July 21), the festival has seen the masses of refreshing ale served across two beer halls, as well as the introduction of a new bottle shop selling unusual and rare beers for enjoying at the festival or for taking home.
Stephen Smith, Ann McNeill, Fai Belshaw, John Sumner and George Ward