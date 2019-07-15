IN PICTURES: Adlington Carnival returns to the streets with its annual parade
The annual Adlington Carnival returned with a bang over the weekend with hundreds turning out for yet more fun in the sun.
The carnival well and truly kicked off at midday on Saturday (July 13) with onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertained crowds. Proceeds from this year’s carnival are going to mental health charity Mind.