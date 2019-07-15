IN PICTURES: Adlington Carnival returns to the streets with its annual parade

The carnival well and truly kicked off at midday on Saturday (July 13) with onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertained crowds. Proceeds from this year’s carnival are going to mental health charity Mind.

St Judes RLFC take part in Adlington Carnival

Pilots Andy Lee and Gareth Dale of D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival

The Gala Group's D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival

The Spitfire builders of D'Day Squadron take part in Adlington Carnival

