Imran Maalik, 32, who was born female but identifies as male, claims that once Blackpool Council social services autism team found out that his transitional surgery would take place at a hospital in Manchester they have stopped providing him with support. Imran came to terms with his transgender identity when he was just 12-years-old, but hid the truth from his religious family and friends due to fear of rejection and violence. He has since faced a constant battle to be ‘normal’ as he worries about being attacked from one day to the next, even more so since transgender rights were thrown into the spotlight when trans teen Brianna Ghey, 16, from Warrington was found stabbed to death in a park in February.

"I have been beaten before for being trans”

Imran, who now suffers from PTSD, said: “You’re going out every day looking over your shoulder. I wake up every day in fear as to what could happen. I have been beaten before for being trans. There is a lot of stigma for the LGBT community. I feel trans people are more overlooked. Social services are supposed to be there for you. It’s horrendous. Health and well-being for trans people is already a massive factor so for people to just wash their hands of you and not understand that upsets me.”

He finally gathered the courage to seek hormone treatment when he was 21 and living in London. ““The dysphoria is horrible. Looking at my body and knowing in your heart it’s not the body I should have is horrible. They (Blackpool Council) have decided that they are not going to help me with my transition which is making me fearful because of the importance of having a network support in place. I feel they are just leaving me to struggle with my transition on my own when I need help the most which could also jeopardise it. They have said to the Leeds Gender Clinic that they were going to help and now have done a U-turn. This is putting my mental health at risk. Now I don’t know what is going to happen and it is making me anxious and depressed to go out as going out at the minute is scary enough as it is.”

Blackpool Council social services autism team have been approached for comment on the matter.

