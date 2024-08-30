Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The minibus, funded by Eddy O’Brien, will be available for a number of local groups to travel in.

A local Accrington businessman has funded a free-to-use minibus for local community groups to travel around the town and Lancashire.

Hiring a minibus can be too costly for local community groups, which are often staffed by volunteers and run to a tight budget.

With this in mind, local businessman, Eddy O'Brien, the CEO of iMEP - International Music Event Production has partnered with Murray Dawson from local agency Scott Dawson Advertising to fund a minibus which will be free for selected partners to use.

A new community group minibus has been funded by iMEP and SDA. | iMEP

The 17 seater minibus will be very useful for the community groups, and will enable them to transport participants and volunteers safely and as a group, rather than relying on their own transport.

The selected partners to benefit from the minibus are: Clayton Boxing Club, Accrington Pipe Band, Great Harwood Rovers, Oswaldtwistle St. Paul Scout Group, Accrington Stanley Women, Maundy Relief, Accrington Cricket Club, and the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Trust.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "I'm really keen to give back to our local community and help and support these fantastic, volunteer-led organisations.

"They do so much for our community, whether through sport or other activities, and I teamed up with Scott Dawson Advertising to see what we could do to provide them with help and support, and something they really need.

"A minibus seemed like a great solution, Murray bought it and I sponsored it! The groups will be able to access it free of charge on a diary system whenever they need it - whether that's Clayton Boxing Club travelling to tournaments, or the Pipe Band travelling to performances, or a multitude of other reasons!"

Sarah Smith, MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden, said: "It's amazing to see the generosity of iMEP and SDA to fund this brilliant community minibus. I know it will have a huge impact on many residents. A huge thank you to Eddy and Murray for enabling this brilliant initiative!"

CEO of International Music Event Productionm, Eddy O'Brien. | iMEP

Sami Smithson, Chair of Accrington Stanley Women said: "We are so grateful to be included in this fantastic community initiative.

“The power of sport can never be underestimated, and giving the children & young adults of Hyndburn and surrounding areas opportunities to participate and travel as teams to sports fixtures is an immeasurable experience.

“Thank you to Eddy and to Murray for giving our kids and the future of our borough these opportunities, and allowing them to create memories and experiences that will last them a lifetime."

Offering everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production, iMEP regularly work with stars around the world and are hosting the iMEP Music Festival on Saturday September 21 at Accrington Cricket Club, headlined by global superstar Jess Glynne.