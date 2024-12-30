I'm showing Alan Sugar he made a mistake by firing me on The Apprentice - Top July stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 12:47 BST

July’s most read story was about tragic teenager Jay Slater whose body was found following a month long search for him in Tenerife.

And there were plenty of other news items which caught your attention. See which stories made the headlines...

Here are the links: I'm showing Alan Sugar he made a mistake by firing me on The Apprentice - he can stick his £250k up his a**e!

Major road changes between Preston and South Ribble would see roundabouts replaced with traffic lights

33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more

The Laurels: Chorley wedding venue, restaurant and golf course put up for sale

Full list of Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pubs and restaurants set to close in Lancashire

25 most dangerous places in Lancashire revealed and there are some surprises at the top!

Back to school! 87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Red Arrows flypast route: Iconic jets to fly over Lancashire before England Euros final

The 21 best-rated 'super' secondary schools in the North West based on Ofsted and GCSE results

A body was found in the search for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater. It was found with his possessions and with the clothes he was last seen in. The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer had been visiting the Spanish island to attend the NRG music festival with two friends and went missing a month earlier

1. Body found...

A body was found in the search for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater. It was found with his possessions and with the clothes he was last seen in. The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer had been visiting the Spanish island to attend the NRG music festival with two friends and went missing a month earlier | submit

Photo Sales
The 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire were revealed. Buckshaw Village based security service firm Churchill Support Services used official statistics to explore the most dangerous areas of their home county of Lancashire, finding hotspots and discovering which crimes are the most prevalent.

2. County danger...

The 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire were revealed. Buckshaw Village based security service firm Churchill Support Services used official statistics to explore the most dangerous areas of their home county of Lancashire, finding hotspots and discovering which crimes are the most prevalent. | National World

Photo Sales
We all remember our school days! And sure, while at the time everyone was busy telling you to enjoy your schooldays and that it was the best time of your life, we were all far too focused on how unjust homework was, teenage drama, and the paramount importance of exams to really savour those times. A great retro look back

3. Retro rewind...

We all remember our school days! And sure, while at the time everyone was busy telling you to enjoy your schooldays and that it was the best time of your life, we were all far too focused on how unjust homework was, teenage drama, and the paramount importance of exams to really savour those times. A great retro look back | National World

Photo Sales
Plans were unveiled to overhaul a series of junctions on one of the busiest routes between South Ribble and Preston after a previous vision to create a new dual carriageway was abandoned.

4. Junction overhauls...

Plans were unveiled to overhaul a series of junctions on one of the busiest routes between South Ribble and Preston after a previous vision to create a new dual carriageway was abandoned. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Alan SugarThe ApprenticeEnglandLancashireRestaurants
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice