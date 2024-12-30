And there were plenty of other news items which caught your attention. See which stories made the headlines...
1. Body found...
A body was found in the search for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater. It was found with his possessions and with the clothes he was last seen in. The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer had been visiting the Spanish island to attend the NRG music festival with two friends and went missing a month earlier | submit
2. County danger...
The 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire were revealed. Buckshaw Village based security service firm Churchill Support Services used official statistics to explore the most dangerous areas of their home county of Lancashire, finding hotspots and discovering which crimes are the most prevalent. | National World
3. Retro rewind...
We all remember our school days! And sure, while at the time everyone was busy telling you to enjoy your schooldays and that it was the best time of your life, we were all far too focused on how unjust homework was, teenage drama, and the paramount importance of exams to really savour those times. A great retro look back | National World
4. Junction overhauls...
Plans were unveiled to overhaul a series of junctions on one of the busiest routes between South Ribble and Preston after a previous vision to create a new dual carriageway was abandoned. | National World
