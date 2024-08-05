I'm retiring after 40 years of being a firefighter but my son will carry on my legacy in Blackpool

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After four decades of service, this firefighter has decided to hang up his boots but the family legacy will continue.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue firefighter has retired after four decades of service and has left his legacy to his son who will follow in his footsteps.

Adrian Willan, a dedicated firefighter who has served the community of Hornby since joining the service in July 1984, has retired after 40 years of service. 

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heartfelt ceremony was held on Wednesday July 31, where Adrian was honoured with gifts from colleagues, the service, and the prestigious King’s Coronation Medal.

Adrian Willan (left) alongside his wife and son, Mike.Adrian Willan (left) alongside his wife and son, Mike.
Adrian Willan (left) alongside his wife and son, Mike. | Lancashire Fire and Rescue

Adrian's commitment to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is part of a proud family tradition. 

His grandfather also served at the Hornby station, and his son, Mike Willan, continues the legacy as a Crew Manager in Hornby and a wholetime firefighter in Blackpool. 

A significant moment in Adrian's career was standing alongside Mike during his first experience entering a burning building wearing breathing apparatus, a memory he cherishes deeply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on his career, Adrian acknowledged the many changes in personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology that have transformed firefighting since he first started. 

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and grow with the fire service over the years.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Steve Healey, praised Adrian for his over 40 years of exceptional service and dedication. 

The Deputy Chief also highlighted the critical role of on-call firefighters in the community and extended his heartfelt thanks to Adrian's wife for her unwavering support, which has been vital to Adrian and the Hornby community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adrian Willan stood with his watch team at his retirement ceremony.Adrian Willan stood with his watch team at his retirement ceremony.
Adrian Willan stood with his watch team at his retirement ceremony. | Lancashire Fire and Rescue

Last year, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service celebrated its sixth annual Star Awards which highlighted staff who had given exemplary service.

During the awards, Adrian scooped the prize of the On-Call Firefighter of the Year Award due to his exceptional work in the field.

As Adrian embarks on his well-deserved retirement, the service extended its deepest gratitude for his extraordinary service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours. 

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On a post on Facebook, Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Thank you, Adrian, for your extraordinary service! Enjoy your well-deserved retirement.

“Your legacy and contributions will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of firefighters.”

Related topics:BlackpoolretirementLancashireFire servicefirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice