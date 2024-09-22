“I’m really proud of my body”: Helen Flanagan hits out at body shamers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress and current Celebs Go Dating star Helen Flanagan has hit out at body shamers online.

The former Coronation Street actress, who went to Westholme School in Blackburn, has taken to her Instagram story this weekend to respond to some rude comments she had received.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Helen posted a picture of her and her boyfriend Robbie Talbot, 44, at the Celebs Go Dating Pool party, in which they were all smiles in matching white outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Days later, the mum of three shared the picture again on her story and added: “Love this pic…

We look like an older parent version of a love island couple”

However she also said: “I did get some really odd comments tho…”

The picture of Helen Flanagan and her boyfriend Robbie Talbot that sparked a very unwelcome comments. Credit: hjgflanagan on Instagram | hjgflanagan on Instagram

What did the comments say?

One user wrote “Baby vibes?” and received a bunch of comments in agreement, including from another user who replied: “I thought that, from the shape”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A comment by another person read: “You don't look as thin as normal. You preggers?”

What did Helen say?

Helen then shared a second picture of herself on her story in which she again stunned in the white bikini from the pool party.

In overlay text, the Bury born star wrote: “I'm a UK size 6, if l've started to put weight on it's because maybe l'm happier and not anxious and worked up all the time so eating more x

“I'm really proud of my body it's given me three beautiful children”