“I’m almost lost for words": Lancashire's Coleen Nolan welcomes new grandson

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:48 GMT
Stars coming to Lancashire in Nov
Lancashire singer and TV star Coleen Nolan has announced an exciting new addition to the family.

Blackpool born Coleen became a grandma for the third time last week as she welcomed the birth of another grandchild.

The mum of three’s yongest child, 24-year-old Ciara Fensome, announced she was expecting with her fiancé Maxx Innes back in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to Instagram on Halloween, proud grandma Coleen shared the happy news that Ciara had safely delivered the newborn a few days prior.

The Loose Woman star shared a picture of herself with the adorable tot alongsaide a caption which began: “Introducing my little grandson, Sidney Ray”

Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan with her new grandon Sidney Ray.placeholder image
Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan with her new grandon Sidney Ray. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

In the caption, Coleen continued: “I’m almost lost for words and I can barely describe the unbelievable range of emotions I’m feeling right now, love, pride, relief, happiness to name a few.

“Born on 29/10/25 💙weighing in at a whopping 9lb10, so we’re all pleased it was a planned c-section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Mum, Dad and baby doing very well. To my daughter @ciarafensome what a gift to have gone through this whole journey with you (apart from the haemorrhoids) and we’re only at the start.

“You and Max are already taking to parenting like ducks to water and I know you are both going to be the best mum and dad to Sid.”

Sharing the new herself, Caira shared a picture of her and Sidney from their hospital bed alongside the caption: “Sidney Ray Innes 🩵29/10/20259lb 10So proud of all 3 of us. I have carried him for 9 months but @maxkerrinnes you have carried us all this whole time 💙”

Celebrities who congratuled the family included Fylde Coast celebritiess Charlotte Dawson and Hayley Tamaddon as well as various Loose Women stars, such as Denise Welsh, Andrea McLean, Jane Moore, Saira Khan and Nicole Appleton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ciara’s elder brother, Shane Nolan also commented on her post: “ So so proud of you both. Uncle ****head can’t wait to hold him ❤️❤️”

Former Nolan Sisters star Coleen has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of eldest son Shane, whilst her second son Jake Roche welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

Another bundle of joy is also on its way as Shane, and his partner Kimberley Sallis, are expecting a baby in the coming months too.

Sharing that news in July, Coleen said: “I can’t actually believe this but I wanted to share with you all that I’m going to be a Nanny AGAIN! 🥰

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My first born Shane and his lovely partner Kim have just announced they are having a baby and I’m so excited 😍😍

“Wishing them all the congratulations in the world ❤️🎉❤️I wonder what gender it’ll be?🤔🩷💙”

Related topics:Loose WomenLancashireFamilyBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice