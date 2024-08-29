Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matilda has created her own series with David centred around spotting antique bargains and selling them for a profit!

A young aspiring YouTuber has recently started her own series with Bargain Hunt’s David Harper as she looks to grow her channel.

Matilda Walden, from Lancaster, first met the Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow star a year ago when she contacted him for an interview to go on her YouTube channel which was still in its infancy at the time.

After the two met, 16-year-old Matilda proposed the idea of working together on her own antiques series called ‘Good Buy’ and David happily obliged.

The idea of the show is that the two go around local antiques shops, pick out a few items with a budget of £500 supplied by David with the aim of ‘making a profit’.

Matilda and David in a local antique shop securing some bargains. | Jayne Walden

Matilda proceeds to scour the antique shops and centres in and around Barnard Castle with David advising her on the best bargains.

Matilda said: “See David as you’ve never seen him before, this is a unique programme it’s not heavily edited or forced, we keep the blunders and David's exuberant personality in.

“It really showcases David’s eccentric personality, he is naturally so quick witted and funny, me and him bounce off each other like a Novak Djokovic tennis match.

“But it’s not all about laughs there is a serious side to these programmes particularly for David as he’s taking a pony out of his pocket and hoping I’ll make him a profit.”

Matilda’s mother, Jayne Walden said: “She wanted to do collaborations on Youtube and her own independent presenting and unique programmes.

“Working with David was a really good experience for her, he’s a great guy who has such a funny and eccentric character!”

Despite many auctions shows going online after Covid, Matilda takes items bought on her show to ‘Antiques and Auctions’ in Morecambe which has the lively atmosphere of a traditional auction house.

Matilda and David posing with her music CD named, 'Always the outcast'. | Jayne Walden

Good Buy has had a superb response from her followers from people saying they couldn't stop laughing to one saying it was one of the best antiques programmes they have seen.

Aside from making her own unique programmes, the young YouTuber wants to build her name in the world of presenting.

Jayne Walden said: “She’s made mini films and wants to make longer ones but it's the independence and creative freedom that is really great.

“She doesn’t have someone telling her what to do and restricting her ideas.”

Matilda and Jayne are looking for a 9.5 mm film projector, to play two tapes they purchased as they believe one to have Charlie Chaplin on. If you can help get in contact at [email protected] | Jayne Walden

Matilda has gone on to amass over 7000 subscribers in a short amount of time and wants to use her platform to not only progress her presenting but her other passion which is music.

Recording twenty limited-edition CDs, called ‘Always the outcast’, Matilda and her mother used YouTube to sell these in order to fund her next recording sessions which she says are ‘on the way’.

You can watch Matilda’s YouTube channel and the ‘Good Buy’ series here.