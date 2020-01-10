'I'm absolutely devastated': 'Speedo Mick' forced to stop 1,000-mile charity walk due to leg injury

Have your say

Die-hard Everton F.C. supporter "Speedo Mick" has been forced to temporarily stop his charity walk after due to a painful leg injury.



Michael Cullen, 55, was walking from John O’Groats to Lands End in swimming trunks to raise money for his charity Leave The Light On.

But today (January 10) Michael announced on social media that he was unable to continue. (January 10).

The fundraiser reached Lancashire on Wednesday (January 8), the half-way point of his epic trek, and was due to reach Liverpool today, but a swollen calf has forced him to stop.

He said: " I got some physio yesterday and I got my leg all strapped up and it was feeling good, but my calf has gone on me.

"I can't do any walking today and I'm absolutely devastated, I really am."

But the fundraiser is determined not to give up, and has decided to still meet fans in Liverpool to thank them for all of their support.

He added: "I'm not giving up. I'm going to carry on.

"I'm just going to get some physio.

"Thank you very much for all of your support and don't give up."

Who is "Speedo Mick"?

Michael Cullen, a former homeless man who has successfully overcome alcoholism and depression, has gained national recognition for his remarkable fundraising feats.

The Everton F.C. die-hard, famous for only wearing a blue pair of swimming trunks, was walking from John O’Groats to Lands end in swimming trunks to raise money for his charity Leave The Light On.

He started his epic trek back on December 10 and has raised over £89,000 so far.

Michael told the Lancashire Evening post that the reaction from the public has been extremely positive.

He said: "The reaction from the public has been unbelievable. It’s been waves, smiles, photographs and everyone has been joining in."

You can donate to Michael's charity, Leave The Light On, by clicking HERE.