TikTok and Instagram star Paul Arnott flies out to Tenerife to help search for missing Jay Slater
Paul Arnott, 29, was trekking through the Scottish Highlands when he heard about the 19-year-old’s disappearance last week.
"As soon as I heard that, I dropped my plans and came straight out. I will stay here until he's found,” said the social media star from Bedfordshire.
He paid £400 for a flight to Tenerife and has been exploring the mountains which he described as ‘crazy terrain’.
He said: “It's a crazy terrain, it's massive, it's so huge. It's full of cacti, bushes, the dirt is loose, there's huge rocks falling about everywhere...it's a difficult place to search.
"I've come up today and had a conversation with everyone [search teams] and they've taken me on board, driven me around. I've been with their sniffer dogs, and they have given me places to go and search.”
He added: "It doesn't sound crazy to say he could've got lost up here. I've been walking around in circles a few times myself trying to work out where I was.
“If anyone goes down there with no water or experience, they'd never make it out - and that's not being extreme. It's so dangerous."
