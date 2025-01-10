I am overjoyed, I got the best Christms present anyone could wish for in the form of a baby girl

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 23:52 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 23:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘I got the best Christmas prsent I could have wished for’ - that was the sentiment of new parents who welcoemd their baby girl into the world on Christmas Day.

Gary Pennington, 35, and his partner Ashleigh Buck, 23, were expecting their second child on Boxing Day but they received an erly Christmas surprise when their baby was born early.

Mr Pennington, a fabricator at Superlight, said: “We found out in March, just before Easter that we were expecting. It was great, it was really exciting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024.Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024.
Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024. | Gary Pennington

“The due date was Boxing Day, we were hoping she would come on Boxing day, but we were happy for a Christmas baby.

“It is the best present you can get isn’t it?”

“We were over the moon”.

Their two-year-old daughter Harper was thrilled to become a big sister especially as she she had just enough time to open her present s but her parents had to dash to the hospital.

Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024.Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024.
Scarlett Jane Pennington, the baby born on Christmas Day 2024. | Gary Pennington

Mr Pennington, who is from Preston, said: “We were both overjoyed.”

He said that friends and family were shocked when they found out that the baby could be born on Christmas Day.

The decided to call their new bundle of festive joy Scarlett Jane Pennington.

Related topics:ChristmasPrestonHospitalEaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice