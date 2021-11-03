David and his wife Kathrine with his MBE.

David received his award notification in 2019 and was due to go in March that year to receive it until Covid put paid to the nation's plans.

He said: "I was very surprised and also very fortunate as previous to that I was given an award from the RSPCA for outstanding work in relation to race horse welfare."

Having dedicated 34 years to Lancashire Constabulary attaining the rank of Chief Inspector for 17 years before retiring in 1996, David undertook a second career as Equine consultant to the RSPCA for 23 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Preston Guild in 1992.

His mandate was to improve the welfare of the racehorse a task he undertook with great enthusiasm and tenacity and has attributed to many changes including improvements to the whip, work on the Grand National and many other aspects to racehorse welfare before retiring in July last year.

In that time he describes his work colleagues as the most memorable thing - as working with the "best lads and lasses on the planet", with whom he is still in contact.

With a shared interest in all things equestrian, David said Prince Charles was "unbelievable".

"He congratulated me and put me at ease the second I spoke to him.

Studying a horse.

"I had a lovely warm conversation with him."

Using the 'retired' word loosely, David now works as a racing advisor to World Horse Welfare and is also a consultant to the Racing Welfare Board as he says it "keeps his mind active".