Hunt for missing man Charles Fox last seen in Lancaster

A hunt is on for missing man Charles Fox who was last seen in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward and help find him.

He was last spotted on October 31 in Church Street, Lancaster by a friend but hasn’t been seen since.

PC Aimee Monk, of West Police, said: “We are growing more worried about Charles as the time passes and I would appeal for anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“I would also urge Charles himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Charles is described as white, slim, 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair and a beard. He has tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and khaki jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1549 of November 1. For immediate sightings call 999.