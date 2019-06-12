Hundreds wear pink to celebrate the life of Preston mum-of-three who died of cancer aged 28

Butterflies were released at the graveside of a “sweet and pure” mum-of-three who has died aged 28 after battling cancer.

Hundreds of people - many dressed in pink - attended the 45 minute funeral service of Sadie Wright on Wednesday at God’s Acre Chapel in Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground.

Sadie’s pink coffin was carried into the chapel to the sound of the Spice Girl’s ‘Stop Right Now’, with celebrant Stephen Lamin commenting the lyrics reflected she was “someone with a human touch”.



Sadie, of Brindle Street, Preston, died on May 31 at St Catherine’s Hospice, having been diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017.



She leaves behind husband Kris, and children Hope, 10, Alyssia, six, and three-year-old son Ollie.

Mr Lamin described the former Ashton High School pupil as “a good, well-behaved girl” with a talent for decorating boxes, bottles and balls.



He said that she “knew what she liked”, including the Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, and gammon and pineapple.



At the altar was a butterfly made out of pink flowers, representing Sadie’s love of animals.



The congregation heard how Sadie had owned an Alsatian, mice, rates and chinchillas - and laughter rippled through the chapel and among the over-spill of mourners stood in the entrance when they heard how once as a child, she filled holes in the dogs nose with Polyfilla.

Mr Lamin added that Sadie, who studied hairdressing at Preston College, was “a determined lady who knew what she wanted and got it.”



He said she faced cancer “with courage and persistence”, even learning to drive after her diagnosis and continuing to decorate bottles.



With her illness worsening, Sadie’s friends and family set up a crowdfunding campaign to pay for a “beautiful and exciting” wedding for her and her partner Kris, which took place on February 17 at the Lancaster House Hotel.

Sadie’s school friend Sammi spoke of her as “remarkable in so many ways”, recounting memories of caravan trips, sleepovers, visiting her father’s pet shop and meeting Kris in Yates’ Wine Bar in 2011.



When Sadie told her friends about her diagnosis, Sammi said: “She was so brave and encouraged us all to get smears and not to put them off”, adding: “You’ve pulled a lot of people together.”



Cousin Ashleigh Mills read a poem called ‘No More, No Less’, in which she described Sadie as a princess and as “kind, sweet and pure of heart”.



The service also included the son Fly by Celine Dion, See You Again by Charlie Puth, I Will Not Say Goodbye by Danny Gokey and the poem Dragonfly.