Runners galore took art in Race for Life in Preston's Moor Park

Hundreds of people boosted the Cancer Research UK charity by taking part in Saturday’s Race for Life in Preston.

By Tony Durkin
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:04 pm

The event at Moor Park in Preston saw women, men and children putting their best feet forward to run or walk 3k, 5k or 10k.

There was also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a fun, mud-splattered obstacle course.

The money raised through sponsorship goes to Cancer Research UK and enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Lancashire, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

1. Fun for all

The Race for Life in Preston's Moor Park attracted fund-raisers of all ages

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

2. Park Life

The Race for Life circuits covered the delightful setting of Preston's Moor Park

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

3. Smiles galore

Runners and walker were delighted to have the opportunity to support Cancer Research UK in Race for Life in Preston's Moor Park

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

4. A colourful show

Many of the runners and walker sported colourful head gear

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

