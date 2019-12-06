Hundreds of families left without heating after power cut hits homes in Howick Cross

Have your say

Hundreds of homes have been hit by a power cut in Howick Cross this morning (Friday, December 6).



Electricity North West said 210 homes are currently without supply after losing power at around 7.30am.

The affected homes are located around Howick Cross Lane and Howick Cross Drive, in the following post code areas:

PR1 0LS, PR1 0LT, PR1 0LX, PR1 0LY, PR1 0NR, PR1 0LU, PR1 0NS

The electricity operator said staff are on site to repair the fault, with power expected to be restored to most homes by 9am.