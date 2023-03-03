More than 200 people attended a community health roadshow in Deepdale this week.

A huge range of organisations from across Lancashire set up at the Raza Community Hall in St Paul’s Road on Wednesday, offering health including BMI and blood pressure, advice on smoking cessation, the RNIB provided help for those struggling with their vision and Mind Matters were there for mental health issues.

There was also a range of healthy street food available and firefighters carried out checks on electric blankets and made sure people were cooking safely.

The event was organised by volunteers from the Deepdale Community Association in the run-up to Ramadan, and following Covid lockdowns.

Ramadan, the Islamic calendar's annual dawn-to-sunset fasting month will begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 and cease on the evening of Friday, April 21.

To see what went on at the roadshow, click the pictures below.

1 . Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo Neil Cross; Community health event organised by the Deepdale Community Association Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales