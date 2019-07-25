Huge guest list for Mark Ross and Becky Coupe's wedding

There was never any doubt that St Francis Hill Chapel Church in Goosnargh would be the place where Becky Coupe and Mark Ross would marry.

It’s a special place for the Coupe family and was top of the list for Becky and Mark.

They tied the knot on May 4 surrounded by their friends and family before a reception at Gibbon Bridge Hotel.

The couple met when they were 17 through mutual friends in Longridge.

They bought and renovated a house three years ago and it was there that Mark proposed.

Their wedding day was a perfect and sunny Saturday and after relaxed mornings, each with their own families, they made their way to the church where Becky was just five minutes late.

Becky, who works at BAe Systems, said: “With us both having large families and friendship groups, the guest list was extensive but the Gibbon Bridge played the perfect host.

“Evie Plumb provided music and Jason Rea, a magician, kept day guests spellbound after the wedding breakfast until the arrival of the evening guests.

The entertainment then continued with a live six piece band and DJ playing late into the night and keeping the dance-floor brimming until last orders!

“The day was perfect from start to finish! It was amazing to be surrounded by all our family and friends for such a special day, I wish we could do it all again”

Mark, and aircraft fitter, added: “Our wedding day was absolutely flawless!

“Becky looked beautiful and the whole day just couldn’t have gone any better!

“It’s true what peoples say, you need to try and take it all in because the day flies by so fast.”

They will take their honeymoon in September with a Mediterranean cruise. http://www.scottandleesphotography.com

Mark Ross and Becky Coupe Photos: Scott and Lees Photography

Mark and Becky Ross