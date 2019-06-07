How you can land one of Lancaster's most prestigious honours

Applications are being invited for one of Lancaster’s most historic traditions.

Each year the city council continues the long standing custom of admitting new Freemen of the city.

Traditionally the honour of becoming a Freeman carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the marsh, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates for sale at Lancaster Market.

Nowadays the role carries few rights, but remains popular among those who are proud of their heritage.

Both men and women are eligible to apply to become a Freeman if they meet one of the following criteria:

• To be the son or daughter of a Freeman or Freewoman.

• To have served an apprenticeship to a Freeman or Freewoman of the City for a period of seven years.

• To have been born within the old city boundaries.

• To have lived within the old city boundaries for a period of seven consecutive years.

In each case, the applicant has to be at least 16 years of age.

New Freemen will be entered at a special court of admission on Saturday, July 20 starting at 2pm, and applications are now being invited.

Applicants are also required to attend the court in person and must bring with them a person who is willing to stand and vouch for their identity – for example a spouse, sibling or friend - and swear an oath of allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen and to the Mayor and the city.

Application forms are available from the Mayor’s Office by telephoning 01524 582065 or by email to mayor@lancaster.gov.uk.

The deadline for applying to be admitted at this year’s Freemen’s Court is June 28.