How two volunteers at St Catherine's Hospice shops in Ashton are determined to carry on as they both turn 90

Two women are preparing to turn 90 this week - and they prove age is no barrier as they are two of St Catherine’s Hospice’s oldest volunteers.

Joan Hogg has been a volunteer at the charity shop in Prospect Place, Ashton, for the last 30 years, and Kit Welsby has been volunteering at the charity’s neighbouring book shop in Wellington Road for 11 years.

Both love volunteering their time to the shops and have no plans to stop following their big birthday.

Grandma-of-three Joan, who lives in Ashton, will turn 90 on Tuesday, December 17.

She said: “I had just moved to the area 30 years ago so I started volunteering at my local St Catherine’s charity shop to meet people from the area, and I have made some really good friends there.

“It feels good to help raise money for the hospice.”

Great-grandmother Kit, from Ingol, turns 90 on Sunday, December 22, and is marking the occasion with a small family party.

She said: “I started volunteering after my husband died, to meet new people and do something enjoyable whilst supporting the hospice. “I used to work in libraries, so volunteering in the St Catherine’s book shop seemed the perfect choice, and I really love it.”

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “From everyone at St Catherine’s I’d like to wish Joan and Kit many happy returns for their 90th birthdays. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank them for their wonderful support of the hospice for so many years – they are incredibly committed and we’re so grateful to them for giving their time to help make our Ashton shops so popular and well-loved in the heart of the community, all whilst raising vital funds towards our specialist care.”