How Lancashire's Charlotte Dawson is preparing to spread cheer this Blue Monday

Lancashire reality star turned actress Charlotte Dawson is all set to spread some cheer this upcoming Blue Monday.

Blackpool born Charlotte Dawson is bringing her signature sparkle to the Manchester enterainment venue Printworks this Blue Monday, turning the ‘most depressing day of the year’ into one of joy, laughter and unforgettable surprises.

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday is typically the third Monday of January- this year being January 20- and it is apparently the most depressing day of the year.

The first ever Blue Monday was coined by Dr. Cliff Arnall in 2005 thanks to a combination of the dreary January weather, the long stretch to pay day, and the time in which many people give up on their New Year’s Resolutions.

Charlotte Dawson will brighten Blue Monday with a Printworks giveaway event. Credit: Printworks and @charlottedawsy on Instagram | Printworks and @charlottedawsy on Instagram

What will Charlotte be up to?

On Monday, January 20, from 1pm to 3pm, the public will have the chance to virtually meet Charlotte as she takes over the Manchester venue’s iconic gaming screen.

Known for her infectious energy, Charlotte will be live streaming straight to passers-by, spreading smiles, dishing out compliments, and turning an ordinary afternoon into a celebration of good vibes.

But that’s not all as Charlotte will also be treating visitors to an array of exclusive prizes from Printworks’ premier bars, restaurants, and leisure venues.

Visitors could win a free brunch for four at Walkabout, enjoy gaming sessions at Bierkeller, or snag family cinema tickets with Ice Blasts at VUE.

Other prizes include Nando’s vouchers, a drink and activity for two at the new Spider Box, and much more.

Additionally, for those in need of a pick-me-up, free coffee vouchers for Todd St Café will be on offer, and one lucky visitor will win a luxurious overnight stay for two at Hotel Indigo.

What has been said about Charlotte’s Blue Monday treat?

Taking to her Instagram, Charlotte shared the event poster and wrote: “Can’t wait for this next week [clapping emoji]”

Kristian Brennan, Marketing Manager at Printworks, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to have Charlotte at Printworks this Blue Monday. As a true Mancunian icon, her vibrant personality is exactly what we need to brighten up the most depressing day of the year and we know she’ll bring plenty of laughs and smiles to everyone who stops by.

“What makes this event truly unique is the opportunity for the public to chat with Charlotte under Europe’s largest digital ceiling, which will showcase new mood-boosting content. It’s an innovative and exciting way for people to connect, and we can’t wait to see families and friends come together to create joyful memories in this truly unique setting!”.