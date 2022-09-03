How huge blaze in Heysham looked from above as firefighters tackled it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out to the incident in the town’s Gas Field Road at around 9.40am this morning.

Crews from 10 fire engines from across Lancashire attended, where they found a large number of wooden pallets already well alight, and the fire having spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.

Firefighters have been using jets and the Stinger to bring the fire under control and have been in attendance all afternoon.

Overhead shot of the blaze at Heysham. photo: Pete Marquis

A small handful of engines are left there now, with most of the blaze extinguished.

Pete Marquis, whose firm runs a plant hire and demolition service from its base at Lea, Preston, is contracted to work with Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

He said: “The core of the fire was in a steel-framed building which stored wooden pallets.

“Our task is to basically open up part of the building with our equipment to enable the firefighters to extinguish the centre of the fire which they couldn’t otherwise reach.

"The fire is mostly extinguished and just needs this job doing to sort it out.”

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the vicinity until the blaze is extinguished.