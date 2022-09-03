How huge blaze in Heysham looked from above as firefighters tackled it
This was how the huge blaze in Heysham looked from overhead today as up to fire engines were brought in to tackle it.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out to the incident in the town’s Gas Field Road at around 9.40am this morning.
Crews from 10 fire engines from across Lancashire attended, where they found a large number of wooden pallets already well alight, and the fire having spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.
Firefighters have been using jets and the Stinger to bring the fire under control and have been in attendance all afternoon.
Most Popular
-
1
Plans submitted for key employment site in Central Lancashire could lead to 5,600 full time jobs
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Royal Preston Hospital worker Jean Lindsay named as NHS hero and wins picture perfect prize
-
4
Two men found guilty of wounding a man in Preston revenge shooting
-
5
Chorley Police launch Operation Heptagon to tackle ASB and crime following BBC report on teenage attacks
A small handful of engines are left there now, with most of the blaze extinguished.
Pete Marquis, whose firm runs a plant hire and demolition service from its base at Lea, Preston, is contracted to work with Lancashire Fire and Rescue.
He said: “The core of the fire was in a steel-framed building which stored wooden pallets.
“Our task is to basically open up part of the building with our equipment to enable the firefighters to extinguish the centre of the fire which they couldn’t otherwise reach.
"The fire is mostly extinguished and just needs this job doing to sort it out.”
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the vicinity until the blaze is extinguished.
The incident has led to large plumes of smoke in the area and nearby residents have been advised to close their windows and doors.