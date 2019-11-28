How grandma Margaret has dedicated eight years to raising thousands for Derian House in Chorley by knitting jumpers and hats

When it comes to raising money for her local children’s charity, Chorley grandma Margaret Barton is a woolly wonder.

The 87-year-old knitting sensation has raised more than £8,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice since 2011 with her children’s jumpers and hats.

On any given day of the year, Margaret can be found at her Chorley home surrounded by balls of yarn, needles clacking.

Taught to knit by her mother as a child, talented Margaret can now rustle-up a jumper and bobble hat set for a baby in just two days.

So far this year, Margaret has knitted 87 jumper and hat sets, which sell for £12.50 each, to raise money for children with life-limiting illnesses from across the North West.

The sets are snapped-up at Derian House fund-raising events, with Margaret’s goodies raising more than £1,000 at the recent Winter Sparkle event held at Astley Park earlier in November.

Margaret, who also crochets and sews, said: “Knitting makes me happy. It gives me something to think about – I’m always thinking about what colours I’m going to be doing next.

“I feel that God has given me this talent and that I should use it for something good, for the benefit of others.

“I buy all of my wool from Poundland in Chorley where they do 15 balls for £10 when I can get out, otherwise I send for it off the computer.”

Margaret, who has been married to husband Wulstan for 60 years, was a former mill worker and knitted baby clothes for her two sons, , her five grandchildren, friends and neighbours too.

She has even turning her hand to doggie jackets after her daughter-in-law requested one for her pet pooch.

Caroline Taylor, communications manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Margaret is one of our most dedicated supporters and we truly value her amazing efforts. For the past eight years she has devoted all of her free time to knitting, which has in turn raised thousands of pounds for the charity. On top of that, she is just an absolutely lovely, genuine lady. It’s amazing to think that Margaret’s knitting has allowed us to help the lives of families going through unimaginably difficult times, just that little bit easier. On behalf of all of our children and young people, we just want to say a big thank you.”