How a Longton volunteer raised almost £700 for Galloway's Society for the Blind in one day by bag packing at Morrisons in Leyland

Will Bamford collected £687 for a charity which supports visually impaired people whilst packing shopping into bags at Morrisons, in Leyland.

The 18-year-old from Longton is an active volunteer Galloway's Society for the Blind, which has sites in Penwortham, Chorley and Morecambe, as it supported his nana, Margaret Bamford, before she died in 2012, aged 75.

He said: “I want to say congratulations to the people of Morrisons in Leyland for raising the most money in one day so far.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the staff for being amazingly funny and friendly and easily accommodating our charity bag pack.”

Will is also a third of the way through his challenge to cycle the distance from Preston to Peru.

As he will act as a sighted guide for participants who will complete the Inca Trail to reach Machu Picchu in October to raise funds for the charity, he took on the sponsored challenge to raise extra cash.

So far, he has cycled 2,065 miles, raising £2,793.

He added: “I am just more than a third of the way through and raised £2,793 already. I’m in great health and will continue to cycle and fund-raise.”