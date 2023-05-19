Hourglass Beauty Bar: Penwortham’s newest salon gets ready to open its doors – take a look inside
A new beauty salon in Penwortham will be opening its doors to the public this Sunday with cake, drinks and a raffle.
Hourglass Beauty Bar, 51 Manor Lane, Penwortham, will specialise in intimate waxing for ladies and chest and brow waxing for men. Other treatments available will include facials, permanent make-up and gel nails.
The business which is owned by Sat Kaur, 37, who has over 17 years’ experience in the industry, also placed second at the north west beauty awards 2023 for wax specialist of the year. She said: “I am very excited to open on Sunday and everyone is welcome to attend.” Chair rentals and staff positions are also be available. To find out more email Sat at [email protected]
The Post got invited for a sneak preview of the store which boasts a plush pink and gold interior. Take a look inside.