News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59

Hourglass Beauty Bar: Penwortham’s newest salon gets ready to open its doors – take a look inside

A new beauty salon in Penwortham will be opening its doors to the public this Sunday with cake, drinks and a raffle.

By Emma Downey
Published 19th May 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:55 BST

Hourglass Beauty Bar, 51 Manor Lane, Penwortham, will specialise in intimate waxing for ladies and chest and brow waxing for men. Other treatments available will include facials, permanent make-up and gel nails.

The business which is owned by Sat Kaur, 37, who has over 17 years’ experience in the industry, also placed second at the north west beauty awards 2023 for wax specialist of the year. She said: “I am very excited to open on Sunday and everyone is welcome to attend.” Chair rentals and staff positions are also be available. To find out more email Sat at [email protected]

The Post got invited for a sneak preview of the store which boasts a plush pink and gold interior. Take a look inside.

Pink and gold chairs add to the interior design

1. Hourglass Beauty Bar Penwortham

Pink and gold chairs add to the interior design Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The Hourglass Beauty Bar symbol embodies the feminine figure

2. Hourglass Beauty Bar Penwortham

The Hourglass Beauty Bar symbol embodies the feminine figure Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The exterior of the shop

3. Hourglass Beauty Bar Penwortham

The exterior of the shop Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
A raffle, drinks and cake will also be available on Sunday

4. Hourglass Beauty Bar Penwortham

A raffle, drinks and cake will also be available on Sunday Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Penwortham